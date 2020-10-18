James I. Anderson, 85, of DuBois, PA died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on January 20, 1935 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Irvin B. & Grace V. (Reasinger) Anderson.
On April 3, 1969 he married his wife of 50 years, Roseann (Ferguson) Anderson. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2019.
Jim retired from the Sandy Township Public Works as a supervisor after many years of service and he, along with his wife, was the owner/operator of the Whispering Pines Kennels.
Jim was a member of the American Kennel Club and loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid bowler, and antique dealer. He loved Pittsburgh sports teams, going to garage sales, working on jig saw puzzles, and especially loved scratch off lottery tickets.
He is survived by 6 children (James Anderson, Jr. & his wife Deonne of the United Kingdom; Tina Raulerson & her husband Rory of Ridge Manor, FL; Gary Anderson & his wife of Georgeann of Brockway, PA, Thomas Anderson & his wife Gayle of Rockton, PA, Richard Anderson & his wife Barb of Brockway, PA, and Sue Anderson & her fiancé John Spellen of DuBois, PA), a brother (John “Red” Anderson & his wife Betty of DuBois, PA), and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister (Sandra M. Hanson)
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.