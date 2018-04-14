James ‘Jim’ Richard Wildnauer
James “Jim” Richard Wildnauer, 68, of 102 David Lane, Brockway, Pa., died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at his residence.
Jim was born November 6, 1949 in St. Marys, Pa. He was the loving son of the late Maurice and Anna DeLullio Wildnauer of St. Marys. On May 3, 1985, Jim married the late Janice Erickson Wildnauer.
Jim was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of the St. Marys Area High School Class of 1968. Jim served two years in the United States Navy in the Mediterranean and two years state side. After completion from the Navy, Jim worked at Stackpole Carbon Company in St. Marys for many years as a foreman. Jim graduated from Jefferson County Vo-Tech, and after many years he retired from Metaldyne in St. Marys Pa. as an electrician.
Jim was a devoted member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church in Brockway, Pa. He was proud and honored serving as head usher. Jim was also on the board at the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway, Pa.
Jim is survived by a brother, Donald G. Wildnauer (Marcia) of Ridgway, Pa., and a sister, Patricia A. Cotter (Joseph) of St. Marys, Pa. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom he held a special place in his heart. He loved his family and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for any of them.
Jim enjoyed his weekly Thursday breakfast get together with his friends, fishing, golfing and driving his pride and joy, a Saturn Sky convertible which he lovingly named, “Christine.” Jim zest for life was infectious. Those close to him describe him as a gracious, intelligent and funny person. His faith made him the compassionate man he was. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to be part of his life.
There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tobias church in Brockway, Pa., with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow at St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway. Full military honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Monday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the memorial of their choice.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
