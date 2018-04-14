James ‘Jim’ Richard Wildnauer

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder is possible early. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.