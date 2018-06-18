James K. “Jim” Marzullo, 58, of Lucinda, died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at his residence.
Born March 18, 1960, in New Kensington, he was the son of James Q. Marzullo and Darlene (Painter) Benning.
He was married to Sharon Confer. She survives.
Mr. Marzullo worked at Riverhill Beer Distributor in Clarion and enjoyed playing solitaire.
His passion was playing his guitar and he will be remembered for being a quiet man with a great sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Richard J. Marzullo of Shippenville and Steven Marzullo of Ohio; two daughters, Emily Marzullo of Rimersburg and Angela Marzullo of Ohio; a step-daughter, Kendra Confer-Boni of Houston, Pa.; five grandsons; three granddaughters; a brother, Roy Marzullo and his wife, Christina, of New Kensington; a sister, Renee Shireen Scalise and her husband, Mark, of Leeper; and nine nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At the family’s request, services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.