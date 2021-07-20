James Lee Geer, 81, of Sebring, Fla. passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring.
Born September 16, 1939, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Leroy O. Geer and Ellen Louise (Hoak) Geer.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1958 and proudly served on nuclear submarines in the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years.
When he retired from the Navy, he continued to work in the electrical nuclear energy field until his permanent retirement.
His favorite pastime was deer hunting in Pennsylvania with his high school buddy, Ronnie Neiswonger.
Survivors include four children, Susan Ryan and her spouse, Al, of Harrisonburg, Va.; Jeff Geer of National Harbor, Md.; Ryan Geer and his spouse, Paige, of Thornton, Colo.; and Sean Geer, also of Colorado; four grandchildren, Lindsay Riollano, Albert Ryan, Natasha Martinez and Ryan Martinez; and two great-grandsons, Johnny D. Joyner III and Erik Riollano.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann (Maillet) (Arsenault) Geer; a sister, Patricia Kathleen (Geer) Hall; and two brothers, Robert William Geer and Howard Hoak Geer.
In accordance with his wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
His children will place his ashes in a location held dear to his heart from his youth.