James P. McCluskey, 68, of East Brady died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Forbes Regional Hospital.
Born August 15, 1952, he was the son of James V. and Teresa M. (McLaughlin) McCluskey.
He was a 1970 graduate of East Brady High School.
Mr. McCluskey was employed by Indespec Chemical for 30 years.
He married the former Joy S. Easley on April 30, 1983. She survives.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. McCluskey served his country with the Company A 2nd Battalion 100th Infantry from 1972-1978.
He was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church and American Legion Post No. 488.
Mr. McCluskey enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During summer, he could be found boating on the Allegheny River and attending car shows with his 1953 panel truck.
Mr. and Mrs. McCluskey always had a Boxer dog and recently, he found great company and long walks with Gracie.
Mr. McCluskey will be remembered as a faithful husband and devoted father.
He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Joy S. McCluskey of East Brady; two sons, Lucas J. McCluskey and his wife, Keisha, of East Brady and Corey M. McCluskey of East Brady; his mother, Teresa McCluskey; and one brother, Perry M. McCluskey both of East Brady; and one aunt, Rozella Groves of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his father.
All services will be private.
He will be buried in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of East Brady.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. McCluskey’s name to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, 701 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028 or the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
To view the obituary or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.