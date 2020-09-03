James R. “Jim” Roudybush, 83, of Kittanning and formerly of Putneyville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 at Kittanning Care Center.
Born November 13, 1936 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Vernon and Mary Shoop Roudybush.
He married the former Myrtle E. Moody on September 27, 1955. She preceded him in death on August 18, 2005.
Mr. Roudybush worked as a heavy equipment operator for C&K Coal Company.
He was a member of the VFW Club of Rimersburg.
Mr. Roudybush enjoyed horses, John Deere tractors, old western movies, singing Country Western and karaoke with Matt and Mike.
Survivors include his sons, Mike (Jodee) Roudybush and Matt (Darlene) Roudybush, all of Putneyville; his daughters, Brenda (Denny) Cessna of Gettysburg, Karen (Tom) Troup of Fairmount City, Terri (Rick) Stockdale of Dayton, Laurie (Frank) Shaffer of Adrian, Barb (Fred) Pearce of Dayton and Amanda (Mike) Booher of New Bethlehem; two sisters, Shirley (Don) Grafton of Kittanning and Linda (Parks) Denardo of Ford Cliff; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Ron Roudybush; a daughter, Donna (Jim) Reddinger; four brothers, Richard, Vernon Edward, John and Ronald; and four sisters, Mary Kuntz, Ruth Simcik, Helen Stewart and Lois Waltenbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Distant Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. David Westover, pastor of the church, officiating.
In order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask are strongly suggested.
Interment will follow at the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.