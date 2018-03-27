James S. Hoover, 79, of Butler died after a courageous battle with strokes on March 26, 2018 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 5, 1938, he was the son of John and Mary (Wilt) Hoover.
Mr. Hoover was a graduate of the Rimersburg High School, Class of 1957. His high school years were spent playing football where he played varsity for four years.
He was hired on the Pennsylvania Railroad at age 18 and worked there for 43 years as a conductor until his retirement. All who worked with him over the years would say he was an exemplary employee.
Mr. Hoover was an active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Herman and loved to volunteer there. He was an usher and helped with the Lenten fish dinners, serving coffee to the workers.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Roman Catholic Men’s Club. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen and enjoyed spending many hours at his camp in Sigel with his wife, Barb. Later in retirement, he enjoyed golf.
He was an incredible caretaker of his possessions and could put a shine on everything from his shoes to his cars; he made everything look brand new.
Most of all, Mr. Hoover loved his family, his church and his numerous close friends. He was blessed with spending many holidays with his family. He especially enjoyed his Easter Egg Hunt for his great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Hillwig Hoover, whom he married on June 6, 1959; a son, James S. (Suzanne) Hoover Jr. of Tennessee; a daughter, Mary (John) Musko of Butler; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, John (Patty) Hoover of Florida, Gerald (Janet) Hoover of Florida, and Joseph Hoover of McConnellsburg; a sister, Julia (Alec) Miller of Florida; a sister-in-law, Lesa Hoover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Jeff.
Friends will be received at the Geibel Funeral Home in Butler from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 28.
A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. George Wilt officiating.
Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001.
