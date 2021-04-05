James T. “Jim” Freedline, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, April 3, 2021 at his home.
Born July 25, 1940 in Alcola, he was the son of the late Clarence and Cleo Bowser Freedline.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Freedline married the former Susan Williams in October 1963. She survives.
He was a member of the Local 66 Operating Engineers.
You could always find Jim out fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Susan, of 57 years; his daughter, Melissa Kimmell and her husband, Chuck, of Clarion; a granddaughter, Maggie Gronsky and her husband, Chris, of Pittsburgh; a great-granddaughter, Savannah Gronsky, also of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Shirley Campbell of Ohio, Donna Smith of Alcola and Carol Yeany and her husband, Terry, of Fairmount City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly Minich; a brother, Johnny Freedline; and three brothers-in-law.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
At Mr. Freedline's request, there will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
