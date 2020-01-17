James Gard Tyger, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.
Born May 8, 1931 in Timblin, he was the son of the late Gard and Delsey (Long) Tyger.
He married Delores (Hull) “Dobby” Tyger on September 18, 1968.
As a young man, Mr. Tyger loved playing football and working on his family’s farm.
He went on to proudly serve with the U.S. Navy on the Destroyer USS Warrington during the Korean Conflict. His five brothers also served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict.
A 32nd Degree Mason, Mr. Tyger was also a successful businessman and was the owner/operator of Jim Tyger Drilling, Inc., with offices in Clarion and Greensburg.
He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing and loved to play golf, especially with his wife, Dobby.
Mr. Tyger enjoyed working in his garden as well as doing yard work. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his wife of over 51 years, survivors include three children, Susan J. Cathcart and her husband, Michael, of Mount Wolf, Doug J. Tyger and his wife, Lori, of York and Julie A. Tyger of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; and Mr. Tyger's extended family and caring friends.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Tyger's honor to Shriners International, www.shrinersinternational.org.
