James W. Taylor, 51, of Mayport (North Freedom), died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness.
Born April 21, 1968, in New Castle, he was the son of the late James W. and Jo Ann (Myer) Taylor.
Mr. Taylor worked as a maintenance technician for NRG Energy.
He is survived by a sister, Jill Hetrick and her husband, Doug, of New Bethlehem; a niece, Jordan Hetrick and family, of New Bethlehem; and two nephews, Wyatt Hetrick and family, of Mayport and Samuel Hetrick of New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.