Jamey Wayne McDaniel, 50, of Fairmount City (Alcola), passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Born August 1, 1970 in Brookville, he was the son of Donald E. and Bonnie L. (Gareis) McDaniel.
Mr. McDaniel worked as a self-employed mechanic.
He previously worked for Wolf’s in Clarion and most recently worked for Valley Advantages, LLC. in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include his parents, Don and Bonnie McDaniel of Fairmount City; a daughter, Shania McDaniel of Distant; a sister, Chrystal Copenhaver; and a brother, Jeff McDaniel, both of Fairmount City; a niece, Kristin Smathers (BJ); and two nephews, Drew Bowersox and Bruce Balentine.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
