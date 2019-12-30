Jan B. Gallagher, 81, of Rimersburg, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home following a period of declining health.
Born January 9, 1938, in the village of Dutch Hill, Perry Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Fred and Ruth (Smith) Gallagher.
Mr. Gallagher was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served for two years.
He married Alice Slaugenhaupt on October 9, 1965. She survives.
Mr. Gallagher was a math teacher at A-C Valley School District near Foxburg for 30 years.
He was also the owner of Gallagher Electronics in Sligo and POGO of Clarion.
Mr. Gallagher was a life-long member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the church session.
In addition to his wife, Alice, survivors include two daughters, Becky Bonyak of Butler and Brandy Gallagher of Rimersburg; three sons and their wives, Clint and Kim Gallagher, Casey and Michelle Gallagher, and Corey and Amanda Gallagher, all of Rimersburg; 10 grandchildren, Dylan, Dugan, Gracie and Max Gallagher, Anistyn, Lundyn and Raelyn Gallagher, and Cole Morris, Caden and Clara Rainey; a brother, Mark Gallagher of Mishawaka, Ind.; and two sisters, Susan and her husband, Finn Nielsen, of North Carolina and Sally Kelley of Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Gallagher.
All services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice or the Sligo Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.