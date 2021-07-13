Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cameron, Karthaus, Stevenson Dam, Kettle Creek State Park, Hicks Run, Tamarack and Driftwood. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&