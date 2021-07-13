Jane P. Shaffer, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday evening, July 9, 2021, at Edgewood Heights.
Born June 13, 1927 in Salem, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Earl Dalin and Goldie Pearl (Huffman) Shick.
She married Ray L. Shaffer on May 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1999.
Jane or “Nammy” as she was affectionately known by those who loved her, attended the Leasure Run United Methodist Church.
She was owner, along with her husband, of the Ray & Jane Shop on Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Shaffer was a homemaker, and also an Avon representative for Porter Township who was loved by her customers.
“Nammy” was a very loving and giving person who was always looking for someone that she could help.
Survivors include three children, Dennis R. Shaffer and his wife, Candy, of Girard, Cheryl L. Shreckengost and her husband, Rickey, and Traci R. Champion, both of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Stacy Shaffer, Kacie Shaffer, Jessica Fox, Josie Schultz and Ethan Champion; and a great-grandson, Asher Schultz.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dora Gruver, Gussie Nulph and Elsie Dinger; two brothers, Harris Shick and Robert D. Shick; a granddaughter, Kayla Shreckengost; and most recently, a son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” Champion.
The funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Shaffer to the Redbank Valley Public Library at 720 Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.