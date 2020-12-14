Janet E. Kunselman, 88, of Distant, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, December 11, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born January 27, 1932 in Deanville, she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Grace H. (Hetrick) Shoemaker.
She married Paul R. Kunselman Jr. on July 14, 1949. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1996.
Mrs. Kunselman was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.
Survivors include three children, Tom Kunselman and his wife, Penny, Janet K. “Cathy” Bates and her husband, Richard and Brenda Hetrick and her husband, Donald “Butch” Hetrick all of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Tisha, Lacy, Tobie, Lindsay, Carly, Shawn, Joni and Brandi; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Keller of Maryland.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth Henry, Louise Aaron, Rozella Boggs, Lawaive Metz; and two brothers, Bert Shoemaker and Howard Shoemaker.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Arrangements are at the direction of The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
