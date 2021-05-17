Janet L. Hamm Logan, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021 at her home, following a sudden illness.
Born January 6, 1949 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hardy Hamm and Phyllis Martin Hamm.
She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and continued her education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She married Roger Logan on September 22, 1979. He survives.
Mrs. Logan retired as teacher in the Armstrong County School District.
She was an avid walker.
Mrs. Logan always looked forward to spring, because she loved to mow grass.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by numerous cousins.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.
Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.