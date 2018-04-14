Janice Erickson Wildnauer
Janice Erickson Wildnauer of Brockway, Pa., passed away on April 10, 2018 at her residence.
Born May 25, 1959, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles V. Erickson and Patricia Erickson, who survives. She was a devoted daughter who spent the last ten years of her life caring for her parents. She was married for 32 years to the late James Wildnauer.
Janice graduated from Brockway High School in 1977 and from Gannon University in 1980 with a paralegal degree. She worked at Sensus Corporation, now Xylem Corporation, as a senior manager. Janice was with the company for 29 years.
While she was a dedicated employee and enjoyed her work with outstanding people, her life’s passion was her family and friends. As a faithful member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, Janice served her church for over 25 years managing collection receipts. She also volunteered at Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.
Janice is survived by her brother, John (Val) Erickson of Brockway and two sisters, Mary Rita (Steve) Brown of DuBois, Francie (Dave) Spigelmyer of Cranberry Township. She is also survived by her aunt, Joanie Georgino of Penfield and many cousins. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Maura Johnson, Mallory, Meghan, and Matt Brown; Ian, Leslie and Rachel Erickson, and John and Suzanne Spigelmyer. She is also survived by a great niece, Samantha Erickson and great nephew, Max Erickson.
There will be no public visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tobias Church in Brockway, Pa., with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow at St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brockway Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824 or Highland View Healthcare, 90 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc., is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
