Janice L. “Jan” McGarrity, 60, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, August 11, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born February 28, 1958 in New Kensington, she was a daughter of Roy H. and Betty H. (Heasley) Peppler.
She married Jerry R. “Nood” McGarrity on March 4, 1978. He survives.
Mrs. McGarrity attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant. She worked as a teller for S&T Bank in New Bethlehem.
She enjoyed spending time and playing with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Angela D. Lufsey and her husband, Curt, of New Bethlehem, and Joseph R. McGarrity and his wife, Carrie, of Mayport; six grandchildren, Cole and Shea Lufsey, and Makayla, Makenna, Jace and Jaxon McGarrity; her mother, Betty H. Peppler of Vandergrift; a sister, Nancy Doverspike and her husband, Rick, of Avonmore; and a brother, David Peppler and his wife, Diane, of Vandergrift.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy H. Peppler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Mrs. McGarrity's name to: Cassie Westover, 4340 Climax Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or Brock Roy, 1516 South Main Street Ext., DuBois, PA 15801.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family of Jan McGarrity at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
