Jay Dee Himes
Jay Dee Himes, age 62, of Rocky Lane, Brockport, PA, died on January 24, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born in Ridgway on February 15, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert and Edna Silvis Himes Sr.
Jay Dee was Methodist by faith. He was a member of the Horton Township Sportsman Club. He was an avid racing fan, especially NASCAR and dirt track racing a Hummingbird. He also enjoyed cheering for the Pittsburgh Pirates and going camping.
Jay Dee is survived by a sister, Mary (Dennis) Lindenmuth of Brockport, eight nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jane Clark and four brothers: Tom, Bobby, Sylvester and an infant brother, Larry Lee Himes.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 8 p.m., also at the funeral home, with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Mountain Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
