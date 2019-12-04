BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Diane Maihle Kiehl:
- Crain N. Martin exr. Dale L. Martin Est. to Craig N. Martin, Lawrence E. Martin and Ashlee D. Simmons, Polk Township.
- Robert M. Boyer and Charlene A. Boyer to Terry M. Stahlman, $249,900, Winslow Township.
- John H. Gilbert to Michael J. Gresock, $32,000, Sykesville.
- Terry L. Campbell to Debra K. Morris, $26,500, Rose Township.
- Alan A. Stokes and Yvonne M. Stokes to First National Acceptance Company, $28,600, Reynoldsville.
- William C. Bell and Darlene Y. Bell to Justin D. Bell and Ashley R. Bell, Union Township.
- Walter D. Mowrey by P/A and Sandra L. Hetrick by P/A to Charles E. White and Rhonda L. White, $50,000, Winslow Township.
- Anne M. Davenport exrx. L. Robert Davenport Est. a/k/a Lamar Robert Davenport Est. to James P. Davenport, Stephen R. Davenport and David P. Davenport, $2,983.20, Washington Township.
- Joseph Mitterer exr. Christopher E. Mitterer Est. to John F. Reilly and Kristine S. Reilly, $300,000, Polk Township.
- Wanda Painter admx. and Deborah Jefferson admx. Barry Wayne Uncapher Est. to Deborah Jefferson, Perry Township.
- Wanda Painter co-admx. and Deborah Jefferson co-admx. Barry Wayne Uncapher Est. to Deborah Jefferson, Perry Township.
- Nelson Family Enterprise Inc. to ZNAQCS Property Holding LLC, $229,000, Young Township.
- Punxsutawney Area School District to Punxsutawney Borough, Punxsutawney.
- James G. Boyer and Lois Jean Boyer to Jonathan Lee and Shawna M. Pierce, $7,000, Oliver Township.
- Kenneth J. Petardi and Jeannie M. Petardi to Jeffrey Allen Hartzell and Jacqueline D. Hartzell, $15,000, Brookville.
- Andrew W. Repko and Sandra J. Repko to Christy L. Teeter, $50,000, Brookville.
- Linda Keller to Judith A. Keller Lake a/k/a Judith A. Keller Lake and Betsy L. Lake Vitarelli a/ka/ Betsy L. Lake Vitarelli, Winslow Township.
- Reynoldsville Borough to Peter Zheng, $1,056, Reynoldsville.
- Carl E. Shick adm.
- CTA Byron C. Snyder Est. to James P. Dyer and Sandra L. Syer, $68,000, Ringgold Township.
- Harold S. Perry II and Shawna Noel Perry a/k/a Shawna Noel Perry to Lawrence C. Stormer Jr. and Kristin H. Stormer, $139,900, Oliver Township.
- Joshua A. Almes to Jason D. Hammerle, $99,500, Brookville.
- Ronald William Painter and Tammy Jo Painter to John L. Neilands, $6,072, Young Township.