BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Eddie L. Smith exr. and Dean W. Smith exr. Jack C. Smith Est. to Galen R. Fisher and Darrell L. Fisher, $3,750, Warsaw Township.
- Betty Beimel f/k/a Betty Cowan to Kevin J. Cowan and Latrisha Michele Cowan, Sykesville.
- Nancy L. Tuttle to Joseph F. Aubel III, $50,000, Barnett Township.
- George L. Fusco and Michelle A. Fusco to Michelle A. Fusco, Rose Township.
- Armstrong Trails Inc. f/k/a Allegheny Valley Land Trust to Redbank Valley Trails Association, Beaver Township.
- Randall P. Luther and Patricia Carol Van Poppel n/k/a Patrica C. Luther to Luther Family Revocable Living Trust, Randall P. Luther tr. and Patricia C. Luther tr., Henderson Township.
- Deborah L. Beach n/k/a DeborahLynn McCarrier to Deborah Lynn McCarrier, Brockway.
- Joyce E. Leighton to Howard A. Leighton Jr., Union Township.
- Henry H. Deible and Mary C. Deible to Wayne C. Kline and Jill M. Repiscak, $10,000, Washington Township.
- James R. Thomas to John P. Boddorf, $35,000, Beaver Township.
- Robert J. Terrepan by P/A and Irene M. Ferra P/A to Robert J. Mulhollan and Jeanette M. Mulhollan, $199,000, Winslow Township.
- Thomas Scheib to Edward Reiss, $7,550.40, Heath Township.
- Ernest E. Brocious and Nancy J. Brocious to Chad E. Brocious, Warsaw Township.
- Chad Brocious to Ernest E. Brocious and Nancy J. Brocious, Eldred Township.
- Carla McGarvey to Zachery C. Evock and Amber Evock, $220,000, Winslow Township.
- John E. Riddle and Tracy Lea Riddle f/k/a Tracy Lea Taylor to Levi J. Hostetler and Amanda J. Hostetler, $75,000, Oliver Township.
- Crystal S. Stahlman to Paybro Holdings LLC, $75,000, Summerville.
- Felicia M. Steele to William E. Burns IV, $169,000, Winslow Township.
- Timothy A. Grigas and Kristy L. Grigas to Paul E. King and Theresa E. King, $107,000, Union Township.
- David A. Smith to Joseph A. Pangallo and Terri A. Panagallo, Beaver Township.
- Claudia L. Rhed to Anthony L. Isabella, $94,000, Snyder Township.
- Sara Catherine Long and Larry Paul Long to Larry Paul and Sara Catherine Long Irrevocable Trust, Ryan Lee Opdyke tr., Henderson Township.
- Pamela J. Panning, Kenneth J. Russell and Frederick J. Russell to Frederick J. Russell, Clover Township.
- Patricia L. Delo, Rebecca L. Geyer, Richard Geyer, Amy B. Davies, Cindy L. McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, James J. Delo. Jr., Wendy Delo and Dana J. Delo to Patricia L. Delo, Polk Township.
- Giino Rossi Jr. and Gail T. Rossi f/k/a Gail T. Carpenter to Eliezer Cohen, $116,000, Summerville.
- Judith A. Burroughs to David Haseleu jr. and Bonnye Haseleu, $100,000, Barnett Township.
- S & T Bank exr. Glenn E. Moore Est. to Charles R. Moore, McCalmont Township.
- Ahmad Nabatachi and Linda L. Nabatchi to Becky Jo Kerr, $217,000, Union Township.
- Lisa A. Shields to Sandra Louise Fulton, $74,000, Brookville.
- Ruby L. Straitiff by P/A and Carolyn S. Brownlee P/A to William T. Brownlee, Michael A. Brownlee and Heather K. Griffith, Oliver Township.