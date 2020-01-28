  • BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
  • Levi Bloom to Ashley L. Sarvey, $85,100, Brookville.
  • Terri L. Neill to Michael K. Wolfe, $106,500, Brookville.
  • Fred W. Carlson to Pine Flats LLC, $30,000, Rose Township.
  • Dennis E. Moore, Susan Moore and Heather E. Moore a/ka Heather E. Johnston to Adam Richard Fox, $72,000, Washington Township.
  • Raymond N. Spinneweber and Brooke E. Spinneweber to Randall J. Collins and Lester P. Voit, Polk Township.
  • Recorder of Deeds of Jefferson County, Curtis L. States and Angela L. States to Angela L. States, Bell Township.
  • NRZ REO VI-B LLC to Aryn A. Beichner and Kyle W. Gibson, Winslow Township.
  • Steven C. Siple and Erika J. Riker to Richard P. Shaffer and Michele R. Shaffer, $125,000, Snyder Township.
  • David R. Kahle to Mervin L. Kahle, $101,376, Eldred Township.
  • Jennifer R. Evanick to Patrick Gaertner and Rebecca Gaertner, $94,000, Clover Township.
  • Shane Pollick to Marc Weaver, $62,500, Punxsutawney.
  • Andy D. Coblentz and Emma H. Coblentz to Aaron N. Yoder and Clara D. Yoder, $7,518, Henderson Township.
  • Dean R. Smith and Wanda S. Smith to Plavnicki Enterprises LLC, $110,000, Snyder Township.
  • John Martin Cogswell to Robert L. Thompson Jr. and Deborah J. Thompson, Barnett Township.
  • Harry E. Noerr and Carol A. Noerr to Scott Noerr, Lori Ebel, Lori Ebel custodian, Claire Rivera minor and Lucy Rivera minor, Bell Township.
  • Joseph J. Pazcuzzo to Joseph J. Pazcuzzo, Taylor Pascuzzo and Katrina Pascuzzo, Perry Township.
  • Robert E. Calhoun, Clifford W. Calhoun and Patricia L. Hamblin to Clifford W. Calhoun, Sheryl A. Calhoun and Patricia L. Hamblin, Washington Township.
  • Derac G. Shaffer to Emily Kniseley and Keith Kniseley, $91,500, Knox Township.
  • Jeffrey Stotler and Kim M. Stotler to Eugene P. Malinowski, $7,500, Polk Township.
  • Cathy E. Senior to Donald Shawn Senior, Winslow Township.
  • Carolyn B. Meadows to Carolyn B. Meadows and Benjamin M. Meadows, Warsaw Township.
  • David J. Angelicchio Est., Susan A. Angelicchio exr. to Susan A. Angelicchio, Clover Township.
  • David Shimmel and Debora Shimmel to Lacey Chittester, Reynoldsville.
  • Edith O’Harah to Douglas B. O’Harah, Winslow Township.
  • Lesa D. Quick f/k/a Lesa D. May f/k/a Lesa D. Blose to Katie H. Neal, $64,000, Punxsutawney.
  • Tammy J. Bullers adm., Terry W. Knapp, adm. Jeffrey Alan Knapp Est. a/k/a Jeffrey A Knapp Est/ a/k/a Jeffery A. Knapp Est. to Doris S. Harris, $24,900, Knox Township.
  • Tonya S. Geist to Bradley Stephens and Tobi Stephens, $122,500, Oliver Township.
  • Dennis E. Ferguson and Elaine M. Ferguson to Brian E. Ferguson, Beaver Township.
  • Mark I. Himes, Mark I. Himes exr. Kimberly J. Himes Est. f/k/a Kimberly J. Brown Est. to Candy E. Matiss, $20,000, Oliver Township.
  • Richard M. Wise and Kathleen V. Wise to Benjamin R. Wise and Natasha N. Wise, $234,000, Winslow Township.
  • U. S. Bank National Association tr. Home Equity Asset Trust by P/A, Newrez LLC P/A f/k/a New Penn Financial LLC P/a d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by P/A, and PHH Mortgage Corporation P/A to Castle LLC, $4,500, Punxsutawney.
  • Daniel John Park to Jack L. Hays, Cindy R. Hays, Kirk J. Hays and Jamie L. Williamson, $108,000, Eldred Township.

Recommended for you

Tags