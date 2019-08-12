The Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) ranked with the nation’s best after earning a score of 96 percent in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS) review for fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 and 100 percent in Section 8 Management Assessment Program (SEMAP).
Created by HUD to evaluate the overall performance of housing authorities in an objective, uniform, and verifiable manner, PHAS is a rating and scoring tool that reviews four areas referred to as PHAS indicators- an agency’s physical condition, financial condition, management operations, and capital fund. Each area is assigned a specific point value, totaling a possible score of 100 points. HUD calculates a final score for each PHAS indicator following the housing authority’s independent audit and is then given a performance level designation based on its PHAS scores. A public housing agency is designated as a High Performer if it achieves an overall score greater than 90 percent.
The Section Eight Management Assessment Program (SEMAP) measures the performance of public housing authorities that administer the Housing Choice Voucher program in 14 key areas. SEMAP helps HUD target monitoring and assistance to public housing authority programs that need the most improvement.
JCHA’s Section 8 HVC rental assistance program currently assists approximately 260 families, while also managing 281 units of public housing located throughout the county.
“I’m so incredibly proud of our organization. Our staff works extremely hard to maintain high performance standards. This is no easy feat.” stated Deb Shook, JCHA Deputy Director.