PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Thursday, Oct. 17, Jefferson County Housing Authority was given the opportunity to host Joseph DeFelice, mid-Atlantic regional Administrator for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was an opportunity for JCHA to showcase two of their properties, Jefferson Street Hi Rise and Beyer Avenue apartments. The visit occurred on day two of a three-day, 13 county tour. Part of DeFelice’s tour centered on rural public housing authorities under DeFelice’s purview. His tour also had stops in St. Marys in Elk County and DuBois/Sandy Township in Clearfield County.
DeFelice was appointed by President Trump in May 2017. Over the last 2 years, he has visited 170 counties in his region, which includes Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Washington DC. His intent was to “hit the areas where no one visits,” including smaller housing authorities in rural America. His tour began in Pike County, and as part of his tour, he was also visiting areas designated as Opportunity Zones.
Sandra McGuire, Executive Director of JCHA, gave a brief history of the housing authority. She also expressed gratitude for money which comes into the capital fund, which has enabled the authority to undertake many projects to improve the quality of the public housing units. McGuire indicated that most of JCHA housing units are almost 50 years old, and it is her belief they are in excellent condition for their age.
DeFelice and Rossomando were given a tour of the Jefferson Street Hi Rise and Beyer Apartments. As part of the tour, they visited the social hall at the Jefferson Hi Rise as well as the community room at Beyer Avenue, and the family homeless shelter at Beyer Avenue, which is operated by JCHA in partnership with Community Action. McGuire discussed with DeFelice and Rossomando the uniqueness of homelessness in rural areas, which is not always seen by the community as it is in the larger, metropolitan areas, and explained that sometimes it can be difficult to reach those that need help. She also explained the success of JCHA’s partnership with AmeriCorps/Keystone Smiles and discussed the success of the summer program and the current after school program, as well as the fact that Beyer Avenue was a free school lunch program site during the past summer.
McGuire also praised the Section 8 program, which is good for tenants, landlords and the community in terms of providing housing to low income households in the county. McGuire did call attention to the fact that the administrative fee that JCHA receives for the Section 8 program is low, and continues to be cut, thus making it extremely difficult to adequately staff the program and provide outreach to landlords in the area.
For his part, DeFelice spoke of HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s philosophy as it relates to public housing, and that public housing “was never meant to be generational” and the Secretary’s goal is “self-sufficiency.”
Sandra McGuire said “I am very pleased and honored that JCHA was chosen to be a part of the tour. I am extremely proud of the state of our public housing units and our Section 8 program, and I’m very honored to have been able to show Mr. DeFelice that our public housing and Section 8 programs are doing everything possible to meet the housing needs of low income residents in our county.”