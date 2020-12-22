BROOKVILLE — Many non-profit charities, like the Jefferson County History Center, are struggling this year as a result of COVID-19, and donations for many are down.
“Many people may not realize it, but there’s a special tax deduction available for them through Dec. 31, 2020, to qualifying charities. JCHS is a qualified non-profit charitable organization,” Director Ken Burkett said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted by Congress, includes a special $300 deduction for cash donations (i.e. no stocks, property etc.) to charities designed especially for people who choose to take the standard deduction, rather than itemizing. Cash donations include those made by check, credit card or debit card.
“This special provision helps taxpayers when they file their taxes in 2021 and can help JCHS as well,” Burkett said. “The deduction lowers both adjusted gross income and taxable income, translating into tax savings for those making donations to qualifying tax-exempt organizations.”
Other CARES Act provisions: The new law created other temporary provisions designed to help charities, including higher charitable contribution limits for corporations and individuals who do itemize their deductions. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information.
As the difficult year of 2020 comes to a close, there is still time to make a difference by helping the Jefferson County History Center and Scripture Rocks Heritage Park, and at the same time helping your tax situation when you file in 2021.