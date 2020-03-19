Jeanen L. Hall, 89, of St. Mary at Asbury Ridge, Erie, formerly of East Brady, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Erie.
Born June 24, 1930 in Butler, she was the daughter of Joseph H. and Eva Belle (Craig) McClaine.
Ms. Hall had an extensive work history. In 1949 she began work for the U.S. Bureau of Mines in Pittsburgh. In 1953, she joined the U.S. Army and was employed for two years at the Pentagon. Upon her discharge as a Sergeant, she held various positions with Proctor & Gamble, Eldon Miller Trucking, Mercy Hospital in Naperville, Ill, as well as Secretary of North Central College in Naperville. From 1961-1984, she was the office manager of Daman Industries in Bradys Bend.
In 1984, she had a calling to join the Sisters of St. Joseph (SSJ) of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Until her retirement, she served as secretary of the Development and Guidance Offices for Villa Maria Academy and Director of Personnel at St. Mary’s Home East. She also served as executive secretary for the SSJ leadership.
An active member of her community, Jeanen was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church in East Brady. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Religious Education Instructor and member of the former Ladies Guild.
She volunteered her time at the Sugarcreek Home for Women in Worthington; was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 402, East Brady; volunteered as an EMT with the East Brady Ambulance; and gave her time to the Maria House Project — a haven for recovering men in the Diocese of Erie.
Survivors include three sons, John P. (Lani) Hall of Bristow, Va., Michael K. Hall of East Brady and Richard (Theresa) Hall of Hope Mills, N.C.; two brothers, Thomas (Georgie) McClaine of New Bethlehem and C. Frederick (Rita) McClaine of Meridian; one sister, Diane Miskiel of Long Beach, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Hall was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Juliann Hall; two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc in East Brady.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Eusebius Church with the Rev. Samuel Bungo officiating.
Internment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
With respect to the current COVID-19 crisis, the family asks that if attending visitation, please respect the social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern PA 5031, West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506-1249, or the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.