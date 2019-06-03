REYNOLDSVILLE — Paige Nicole Lander has been named the valedictorian for the Class of 2019 at Jeff Tech.
She is the daughter of Bonnie and Eric Lander.
A student from the Brookville Area School District, she is enrolled in the culinary shop at Jeff Tech.
At Jeff Tech she was named Student of the Month in March. She has been a member of CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) for four years, NTHS (National Technical Honor Society) during her junior and senior years, and this year became a member of Art Club.
Lander also participated in Math Competitions this year.
She is an active member of Rathmel Baptist Church.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to become a home economics teacher.
Graduation ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 in the Jeff Tech gymnasium.