Twenty-one Jefferson County 4-H horse club members have qualified for 45 classes in the 2019 State 4-H Horse Show as a result of high placings at the District VIII 4-H Horse Show held on September 6 and 7 at the Centre Hall Grange Fairgrounds. Members from six counties competed at this event for a chance to compete at the State 4-H Horse Show to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg in late October.
Members who won first place qualifying awards from the county include Kiah Greenawalt, Beginner English Pleasure; Grace Hannah, Low Working Hunter Horses and Junior Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses; Ryanne Lindenpitz, Senior Miniature Horse In-hand Trail; Hannah Lundgren, Junior Cutback Horses; Emily Nissel, Senior Raised Box Keyhole Ponies; Isabel Nissel, Senior Raised Box Keyhole Horses, Kaylee Nissel, Junior Pole Bending Ponies, Junior Raised Box Keyhole Ponies and Junior Cutback Ponies; Grace Shick, Junior Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horses; Emma Wilson, Open Trail Ponies, and Amanda Wolfe, Pleasure Horse Driving and Pleasure Pony Driving.
Second place qualifiers were Audrey Hale, Junior Barrel Race Horses and Junior Raised Box Keyhole Horses; Grace Hannah, Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat and Hunter Hack Horses; Ryanne Lindenpitz, Senior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat; Haleigh Lundgren, Junior Western Horsemanship; Hannah Lundgren, Junior Pole Bending Horses; Samantha Muth, Intermediate Western Grooming & Showmanship and Working Western Horse or Pony; Emily Nissel, Senior Cutback Ponies; Isabel Nissel, Senior Cutback Horses, Senior Pole Bending Horses and Senior Barrel Race Horses; Ivy Nissel, Junior Barrel Race Ponies and Junior Pole Bending Ponies; Calista Reitz, Beginner English Pleasure; Randa Rickard, Senior Miniature Horse Driving, and Emma Wilson, Hunter Under Saddle Ponies and Pleasure Pony Driving.
Several members also qualified with third and fourth place awards including Stephanie Cindric, Obstacle Trail, Minimum Assistance (third) and Miniature Horse Jumping (fourth); Jamison Colgan, Junior Pole Bending Horses (third); Kelsey Delarme, Senior Raised Box Keyhole Ponies (third); Kiah Greenawalt, Pleasure Pony Driving (third); Audrey Hale, Junior Cutback Horses (third); Ryanne Lindenpitz, Senior Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Horses (third); Rylee Lindenpitz, Junior English Grooming & Showmanship (third) and Junior Miniature Horse In-hand Trail (third); Calista Reitz, Beginner English Equitation (third); Katrina Wisor, Pleasure Horse Driving (third), and Amanda Wolfe, Senior Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses (third).
Several other members from the county also placed well in their classes. Fourth place winners included Stephanie Cindric, Intermediate English Grooming & Showmanship; Hannah Lundgren, Junior Barrel Race Horses and Junior Miniature Horse Driving; Emily Nissel, Senior Pole Bending Ponies; Tayler Rafferty, Senior Raised Box Keyhole Ponies; Randa Rickard, Western Pleasure Ponies 13.2-14.2 Hands; Grace Shick, Intermediate Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat; Emma Wilson, Junior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat, and Katrina Wisor, Senior Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat. Bringing home fifth place were Stephanie Cindric, Walk Trot Equitation, Minimum Assistance; Madeline Hale, Junior Raised Box Keyhole Ponies; Lucille Hawk, Senior Pole Bending Horses; Ryanne Lindenpitz, Senior English Grooming & Showmanship; Haleigh Lundgren, Junior Miniature Horse Driving; Samantha Muth, Senior Western Pleasure Horses and Intermediate Western Horsemanship; Kendall Neill, Western Pleasure Ponies 13.2-14.2 Hands; Emily Nissel, Senior Barrel Race Ponies; Isabella Pangallo, Junior Cutback Ponies; Calista Reitz, Junior English Grooming & Showmanship; Grace Shick, Intermediate English Grooming & Showmanship, and Katrina Wisor, Hunter Under Saddle Ponies 13.2-14.2 Hands. Sixth place awards went to Kelsey Delarme, Senior Barrel Race Ponies and Senior Pole Bending Ponies; Kiah Greenawalt, Beginner English Equitation; Madeline Hale, Junior Pole Bending Ponies and Junior Barrel Race Ponies; Haleigh Lundgren, Western Pleasure Ponies 13.2-14.2 Hands and Miniature Horse Jumping; Hannah Lundgren, Junior Raised Box Keyhole Horses and Junior Miniature Horse In-hand Trail; Ivy Nissel, Junior Cutback Ponies, and Calista Reitz, Junior Miniature Horse Driving.
Tack stalls for the county delegation were sponsored by Rickard Trucking and Bella Dea Wellness Center & Spa.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.