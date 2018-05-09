BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County has been chosen to receive $24,802 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board, along with the state set-aside committee that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.
The local board, which is made up of various agency representatives, including Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers, will determine how the funds awarded to Jefferson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Private voluntary organizations must also have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Jefferson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Community Action, The Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul, Area Agency on Aging, Brookville Ministerial Association and Reynolds Aid Inc./Helping Hand Food Pantry. These agencies were responsible for providing more than 8,000 meals over the years of available funds.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers, 155 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825, (814) 849-1653; or call Molly Miller of the Jefferson County Veterans Affairs office at 849-3618 for more information. The deadline for applications is June 5.
