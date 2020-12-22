- BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Jay W. Fleischer and Rebecca L. Fleischer to Jacob J. Bovaird, $150,000, Winslow Township.
- Raymond Deralph a/k/a Raymond J. Deralph to Melissa L. Newell, Sharon R. Corbett, Kimberly A. Stroka, Raymond J. Deralph Jr. and Dennis J. Deralph, Winslow Township.
- C & K Coal Company to Scott A. Simpson, Richard J. Simpson, Michael S. Simpson and Cole Joseph Simpson, $70,000, Clover Township.
- Janet Hegburg to JohnW. Hegburg, Don P. Hegburg, Linda L. McNeil and Robert S. Hegburg, Rose Township.
- Keith Alan Clinger, Karen Sue Clinger, James Richard Geyer and Michelle Lee Geyer to Keith Allen Clinger, Karen Sue Clinger, James Richard Geyer, Michelle Lee Geyer and Douglas James Geyer, Rose Township.
- Keith Allen Clinger, Karen Sue Clinger, James Richard Geyer and Michelle Lee Geer to Kimberly Himes, Pine Creek Township.
- Serian Group LLC to Kelly Hale, $35,000, Snyder Township.
- Eugene H. Young, Pamela L. Young by P/A and Sharon Campbell by P/A to Timothy Potts, $29,409.60, Washington Township.
- John W. Corbett to Michael Schuckers, Mary Schuckers, Ryan Schuckers and Jessica Schuckers, $103,250, Heath Township.
- Terry D. McCall and Amy L. McCall to Steven Joseph Kennedy and Samantha Jean Kennedy, $39,905.20, Eldred Township.
- Terry D. McCall and Amy McCall to Robert Lawson, $461.75, Eldred Township.
- Clark T. Husted and Emilie B. Husted to COR Property LLC, $97,500, Rose Township.
- Irene F. Eberts to Richard A. Loughner and Ronald A. Loughner, $5,000, Barnett Township.
- Karen E. Bowser to Todd Bowser, Heath Township.
- Albert R. Shouey and Brenda C. Shouey to Wayne A. Hindman Jr. and Lucia C. Hindman, $120,000, Barnett Township.
- Tia Young to Jessica Shaw and Ashtin Matthews, $140,000, Brookville.
- Janice Gagan, Mary Ann Herbert and Paul A. Mancini to Paul A. Mancini and Mary Beth Mancini, Warsaw Township.
- Robert F. Burney and Susan M. Burney to Thomas L. Ulewicz Sr. and Wanda J. Ulewicz, $26,500.
- Lenard G. Travis and Autumn G. Travis to Joshua W. Weisz, Dale E. Weisz Jr. and Joseph A. Weisz, $40,000, Polk Township.
- Alan S. Nichol and Sybil W. Nichol to Drake D. McBee, $137,000, Bell Township.
- Tammac Holding Corporation to Christopher John Smith, $34,900, Barnett Township.
- Steven M. Varacallo to Steven M. Varacallo, Snyder Township.
- Steven M. Varacallo to Steven M. Varacallo, Snyder Township.
- C & K Coal Company to Andrew P. Hilliard and Rochelle A. Hilliard, $700, Rose Township.
- Gerard M. Guth and Dianne J. Guth to Jon M. Guth and Amy B. Guth, Brookville.
- Joe Colebank Jr. and Cheryl R. Colebank to Joe Colebank Jr. tr. and Cheryl R. Colebank tr., Joe and Cheryl R. Colebank Revocabale Trust , Henderson Township.
- Lisa Marie Poust to Donna Hunsbarger, $127,000, Brookville.
- Jacob H. Schlabach and Mary H. Schlabach to Jacob H. Schlabach, Mary H. Schlabach and Brian D. Watkins, $61,713.60, Big Run.
- Robert H. Beatty Jr. and Jessie M. Beatty to William D. Mumau and Stacy L. Ishman, $142,000, Oliver Township.
- Sheryl L. Sirianni exrx. Patricia Chubon Est. and Patricia L. Chubon Hall Est. to Alison E. Sirianni, Mathew R. Sirianni, Erin L. Sirianni and Jeanna M. Blint, Warsaw Township.
- Benjamin M. Martin and Emily J. Martin to Emily J. Martin, Porter Township.
- Marie Emanuel co-exr. and Elizabeth E. Krolczyk co-exr. Louis Emanuel Est., Marie Emanuel, Fred Carlson, Suzanne Watkins, Elizabeth E. Krolczyk and Joseph Krolczyk to J Sem Hydrocarbons LLC, Beaver Township.
- Gary A. Lindemuth tr. Gary A. Lindemuth trust to Gary A. Lindemuth, Washington Township.
- Edward J. Burtop and Sheri L. Burtop to Nicholas D. Blakley and Tara L. Blakley, $185,000, Winslow Township.
- Michael Francis McClain exr. Amelia M. McClaine Est. to Tyler J. Renninger and Emily R. Horner, $112,000, Punxsutawney.
- Terry L. Leadbetter Property Management LLC to Mark C. Morris and Linda L. Morris, $58,000, Corsica.
- Beverly D.Gordon to Steven A. Craft and Aimee R. Craft, $156,000, Washington Township.
- Eddie L. Smith exr. and Dean W. Smith exr. Jack C. Smith Est. to Debra K. Morris, $27,000, Rose Township.
- Brian L. Shaffer and Paula J. Shaffer to Jeffrey S. Shaffer and Brenda J. Shaffer, Polk Township.
- Craig R. Ochs and Marnie M. Ochs to Bruceton Farm Service Inc., $1,000,000, Brookville.
- CSN Holdings LLC to Chad M. Facchine, $180,000, Brookville.
- Neal M. Sorek and Sarah E. Sorek to Ronald E. Douthett, $8,750, Union Township.
- Shayne M. Smith and Jennifer L. Smith to Brandon L. Eppley and Halie R. Dennison, $8,000, Summerville.
- James M. Barlilar and Anne E. Barilar to Goff DEC Royalty Management LLC, Punxsutawney.
- Clark T. Husted to Scott W. Minich, $71,000, Brookville.
- Frank R. Hudson tr. Buffington Irrevocable Trust to Beverage Air Corporation, $985,000, Brookville.
- Dennis P. White and Judith A. White to Bradley L. Taube, $140,000, Snyder Township.
- Jo Ann Kisamore to Ryan George and Rachel George, $500, Summerville.
- Aakar Technology Inc. to David William Pringle and Susan Dawn Pringle, $22,500, Falls Creek.
- Jacqueline Louise Beers, Richard Douglas Hoare and Nancy Ann Duty to Kristen Nesbit, $65,000, Reynoldsville.
- William R. Hersperger and Alberta M. Hersperger to Richard E. Watt and Shirley Ann Watt, $3,000.
- Susan W. Crooks to Martin B. Crooks, Rose Township.
- Windy D. Wilkinson to Bonnie S. Pangallo, $200, Beaver Township.
- Janice Schneider, Fred W. Schneider, Judith Pauline and Michael Pauline to William J. Sones and. Yvonne E. Sones, $28,000, Perry Township.
- Homer A. Cameron, Martha E.Cameron, Shawn P. Cameron, Aimee Cameron, Chris E. Cameron and Jennifer S. Cameron to Shelly Ann Kuhn and Ruan Maulfair, $125,000, Knox Township.
- Grant E. Lessner and Carolyn M. Lessner to Michael J. Magee II, $219,900, Knox Township.
- Joel L. Franceschi to Shine4U, $44,000, Clover Township.
- Trust Bank to Jacob McMinn and Erica King, $85,000, Washington Township.
- Jeffrey K. Miller and Laurie E. Miller to Aaron R. Bandow and Dusty A. Bandow, $9,000, Warsaw Township.
- Cindy Lou Lacoe, Cindy Lou Lacoe tr. Albert Archie Hilton to Regis Ochs Lumber Company, $3,000, Rose Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to 4M Investments Group LLC, $22,000, Reynoldsville.
- William C. Cribbs to William I. Cribbs a/k/a William Cribbs, Washington Township.
- Douglas P. Evans exr. a/k/a Douglas Phillip Evans exr. Robert K. Kessing Est. a/k/a Robert Kenneth Kessing Est. to John A. Bailey Pompa and Tracy L. Bailey Pompa, $139,000, Reynoldsville.
- Debra K. Morris to Debra K. Morris, Rose Township.
- Delbert E.Geer and Martha M. Geer to Delbert E. Geer Jr. and Kathleen J. Geer, Knox Township.
- Jessica Lynn Campbell n/k/a Jessica Lynn Burtner to Brittany Ann Carney and Austin Blake Dempsey, $129,000, Rose Township.
- Dennis Day and Susan Day to Leigh Nicolai, $60,000 Reynoldsville.
- William M. Hite and Leslie A. Hite to David W. Holtz and Lyndell F. Holtz, $164,500, Brookville.
- Thomas H. Berry to Evan P. Black and Elizabeth C. Black, $278,900, Oliver Township.
- Justin M. Ross adm. Paul S. Arnold Est., Jason Arnold and Carrie Reynolds to Justin M. Ross, $10,000, Eldred Township.
- Mark Howard Humes and Tiffany J. Humes to Robert J. Victor and Lauren D.Victor, $125,000, Brookville.
- John Pascal to Willard Conner and April Conner, $5,000, Rose Township.
- Joan B. Swigart by P/A and Lucinda S. Radaker P/A to Harold V.Reed and Patricia J. Reed, $120,000, Brookville.
- Jacqueline Limrick to Ryan K. Pentz and Crystal S. Neill, $18,000, Brookville.
- Donald W. Bolvin and Barbara J. Bolvin to Gregory Custer, Katelyn Gillman, Jeffrey Custer and Ashley Gillman Ramus, $21,000, Barnett Township.
- Paul A. Hollobaugh to Glen Gery Corporation, $212,350, Clover Township.
- Monica A. Mitchell to BWP Bats LLC, $194,000, Pine Creek Township.
- Judy Lynn Bowser to Timothy D. Goddard and Nancy L.Goddard, $20,000, Brookville.
Jefferson County deeds
Tags
Patti Slaughter
