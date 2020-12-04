BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have recently been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Diane Brianna Bullers:
- Ronald Mowrey and Linda Mowrey to Scott Mowrey and Nancy Mowrey, $60,000, Sykesville.
- Thomas L. Meholick to Alan Crookham and Karmy Crookham, $35,000, Sykesville.
- Keith A. Homan and Cindy J. Homan to Harold D. Waugh and Danielle Waugh, $120,000, Washington Township.
- James L. Brewbaker and Alice E. Brewbaker to Nicholas A. Columbus and Sarah L. Columbus, $50,000, McCalmont Township.
- Doloes M. Poy Est, Joseph M. Poy exr. to Joseph M. Poy, Henderson Township.
- Mark E. Burkes and Casey L. Burkes to Erica M. Hernandez, $129,900, Oliver Township.
- John A.Gorham adm. CTA a/k/a John Alan Gorham adm. CTA Chester R. Gorham Est. a/k/a Chester Hamilton Gorham Est. a/k/a Chester Gorham Est. to Charles H. Kennedy, $9,000, Snyder Township.
- McKinley F. Dean and Rosemary R. Dean to Rosemary Dean, Washington Township.
- Russell L. Matthews to Patrick R. Willaman and Lynn R. Willaman, $120,000, Henderson Township.
- Lisa E. Harmon to Michael Boyer and Allia Boyer, $175,000, Eldred Township.
- John A. McElhinny tr. John A. McElhinny Joint Revocable Trust and Bonnie A. McElhinny Joint Revocable Trust to George J. Bunce IV and Arizona Bunce, $150,000, Rose Township.
- Jocelyn L. Forsythe to Ryan J. Forsythe, Eldred Township.
- Sharyn C. Willoughby to Jeffrey Thomas Wehner and Jennifer Hope Wehner, $177,000, Heath Township.
- Richard Mauersberg, Carol J. Mauersberg by P/A and Richard Mauersberg P/A to Alan Scott Clontz and Candice D. Clontz, $250,000, Union Township.
- John T. Allison III and Heather A. Allison to John T. Allison III, Snyder Township.
- William S. Yount to William S. Yount and Dawn Yount, Oliver Township.
- Susan D. Stiteler to Vince W. Markle, $55,000, Summerville.
- Jack Byerly Sr. and Martha June Byerly to Roxanne L. Kemmer and William R. J. Byerly II, Rose Township.
- Brian Clontz and Patricia A. Gerlt n/k/a Patricia A. Clontz to Brian Clontz, Reynoldsville.
- Thomas H. Berry to Evan P. Black and Elizabeth C. Black, $278,900, Oliver Township.