BROOKVILLE — The following deeds have recently been recorded in the office of Jefferson County Register and Recorder Brianna Bullers:
- Theron B. Goulish and Hollie L. Goulish to Marc A. Weaver, $60,000, Punxsutawney.
- Jamy Anthony and Bran-Dee f/k/a Bran-Dee M. Hetrick to Jesse L. Means, $65,000, Knox Township.
- Susan D. Hammer, Wayne Kocher exr. Patricia J. Kocher Est., Donald R. Richards and Jean E. Walter to Brenda Jean Copenhaver, $85,000, Brookville.
- Victoria Lynn Shirey tr. and Laura Ann Mohney tr. Minich Family Trust to Victoria Lynn Shirey, Ringgold.
- Jacqueline S. Cochran to Amber Brady, $1,000, Punxsutawney.
- David V. Burtner and Durfee L. Burtner to Eric J. Newlin and Ellie L. Newlin, Rose Township.
- Thomas K. Johnston and Darlene S. Johnson to Larry D. Richards and Alma M. Richards, $20,000, Brookville.
- Cary L.Wimer exrx. a/k/aCary Lea Wimer exrx. a/k/a Cary Wimer exrx. a/k/a/ Carrie Wimer exrx. Margo Joyce Wimer Est. a/k/a Margo J. Wimer Est. a/k/a Margo Joyce Wimer Est.
- Hartland Acres Inc. to Cal McKinney and Misty McKinney, $19,900, Brockway.
- Robert M. Kline adm. and John B. Kline adm. Michael L. Kline Est. to Dean A. Gregor and Marcie L. Gregor, $16,500, Rose Township.
- Erik G. Strohm and Diane P. Strohm f/k/a Diane P. Shannon toDavid A. Neill and Mickey P. Truman, $282,000, Eldred Township.
- Kenneth V. Titus tr. Titus Keystone Inheritance Trust to William G. Titus and Katherine S. Titus, $30,000, Barnett Township.
- Robin Ankey w P/A and Margaret R. Kengerksy by P/A to Tyler L. clinger, $62,000, Falls Creek.
- Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico to Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico tr. St. Bernard Parish Charitable Trust, Washington Township.
- Kathleen Anthony to Melinda Binney, Eldred Township.
- Donna E. Soxman to Brian T. Soxman, Beaver Township.
- Paul E. Smith to William Paul Smith a/k/a t/d/b/a William P. Smith and Suzanne D. Smith t/d/b/a Smith Oak Farm, Washington Township.
- Judith A. Copelli to Thomas O. Ponzi and Patricia A. Ponzi, $71,500, Brockway.
- Ronald Williams and Dawn Williams to Joel Porter and Tammy Randolph, $87,000, Reynoldsville.
- Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klinger by P/A, Keith A. Klinger P/A to Michael P. Murray and Laura M. Murray, $2,500, Winslow Township.
- Charles W. Park, Beverly A. Mumford, Gregory E. Park and Sandra W. Wyatt to Sandra L. Wyatt and Stephen O. Wyatt, Eldred Township.
- Robbie L. Huffman to Kevin Latchaw and Mary Jo Milford, $106,500, Clover Township.
- Ronald M. Brumberg and Laurie A. Brumberg to Mathew W. Berfield and Autumn D. Berfield, $200, Summerville.
- Jared W. Rishel and Erika A. Rishel to Paul Thomasson and Angela Thomasson, $428,396, Bell Township.
- Joshua S. Buzard and Amber J. Buzard to Diane L. Fitzgerald, $149,900, Clover Township.
- Energy Resources Inc. to Keystone Land Resources Inc., Snyder Township.
- Thomas R. Sprague a/k/a Thomas Sprague and Donna M. Sprague to Thomas R. Sprague and Donna M. Sprague, Reynoldsville.
- Robert Smith and Shirley J. Smith to Roberta J. Weiss, $3,744, Worthville.
- Robert L. Smith and Shirley J. Smith to Jeffrey Johnson, $7,312, Beaver Township.
- Rober L. Smith and Shirley J. Smith to Robert L. Smith and Shirley J. Smith, Beaver Township.
- Dale R. Neill and Sally Ann Neill and Ronald Pacsai, $247,000, Eldred Township.
- William Keith McCauley tr. William Keith McCauley Revocable Trust to John L. Fundy and Carrie L. Fundy, $65,500, Eldred Township.
- Roxanne Kmmer to Kenneth Allan White and Brandi Lee Tosha White, Rose Township.
- Carriageview Energy LLC to James K. Kemp and Carla R. Kemp, $86,620, Pine Creek Township.
- Jeffrey M. Reiter to Justin E. Bolen and Christen R. Bolen, $35,000, McCalmont Township.
- Robert F. Burney and Susan M. Burney to Leonard Calhoun, Jaime Schilling, Michael Schilling and Tami Kenney, $31,000, Barnett Township.
- Vincent D. Lindemuth, Alicia Lindemuth and Samantha J. Lindemuth to Samantha J. Lindemuth, Falls Creek.
- Judith L. Siverling and James E. Siverling to Dylan S. Kiing, $65,000, Reynoldsville.
- Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico to Most Reverend Lawrence T. Persico tr. St.Tobias Parish Charitable Trust, Brockway.
- Lynn A. Ochkie, Troy Riggle and James Cullen to James J. Cullen Jr. and James J. Cullen III, $5,000, Polk Township.
- Judith Ann Kahle and James M. Say to Bradley S. Heeter, Debra Teeter, Douglas C. Heeter and Kimberly L. Heeter, $124,900, Eldred township.
- J. Gerald Hepler, Lucy E. Hepler, James William Hepler jr., Debra L. Hepler, Linda Jane Gray, Richard L. Gray, Thomas Edward Hepler and Sarah A. Hepler to Hepler Family Trust, Heath Township.
- Gary A. Senior and Jennifer Elyse Senior to Gary Allen Senior and Jennifer Elyse Senior Revocable Living Trust a/k/a Senior Family Trust, Washington Township.
- Robert L. Smith and Shirley J. Smith to Kurt C. Lewis and Amy L. Lewis, $2,500.
- Shane C. Pollick to Zachariah J. Brink, $55,000, Punxsutawney.
- Meribeth W. Hetrick adm. Mary Ruth Wolfe Est. to Michael R. Fields Jr. and Trisha L. Fields, $69,150, Knox Township.
- Dorothy M. Charniga tr. Dorothy M. Charniga Trust Agreement to Grant Claypoole and Tracy Claypoole,$70,750, Eldred Township.
- Ronald D. Sharp to Marlow J. Sommers and Emma J. Sommers, $300,000, Eldred Township.
- Jacob T. McMinn to James Fotta, $95,000, Falls Creek.
- Ryan Peace a/k/a Ryan B. Peace and Stevi Peace a/k/a Stevi M. Peace to Riverfront Hospitality, $134,000, Punxsutawney.
- Joyce E. Cepull exrx. Donald C. Cepull Est. a/k/a Donald Christopher Cepull Sr. Est. and Donald C. Cepull Jr. to Steven D. Byler and Dena S. Byler, $68,000, Polk Township.
- Rita Diane Cogley to Serian Group LLC, Bell Township.
- Thomas F. Gehman to Serian Group LLC, Snyder Township.
- I. Richard Fike by P/A a/k/a Irvin Richard Fike by P/A, Randy L. Fike P/A and Richard W. Fike P/A to Rebecca Thomas and Ashley Davis, $20,000, Oliver Township.
- Claire R. Barnett, Sandra S. Kaza and Frederick B. Schrock to George S. Kaza IV and ShannonR. Kaza, $117,333, Perry Township.