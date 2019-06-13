Before the end of the school year, local senior students at Brookville, Brockway and Jeff Tech participated in networking events held at their respective schools. Local businesses were on hand to discuss labor trends, job openings, application process and open interviews with the students.
During the event, students learned of many careers available in areas not thought to be in our region, created contacts for future use during their career journeys, participated in discussion of company policies and learned what each company does for our region.
This event was hosted at each school with assistance from Workforce Solutions for North Central PA’s business and education partnership (BEP). BEP provides career counselors to assist school districts in Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The partnership provides opportunities for schools to connect with local companies to increase knowledge and participation in workforce events for all students in grades K-12. Schools or companies interested in making this or other connections, may contact Joy Royer (Clearfield County) jroyer@ncwdb.org (814) 594- 9651 or Colleen Prechtl (Jefferson County) cprechtl@ncwdb.org (814)-594-0134