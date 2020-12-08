BROOKVILLE — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County History Center temporarily closed on Friday, December 4, and will remain closed until further notice, to protect patrons, visitors and staff.
The December 12 Bowdish Trains show, the last show scheduled for this year, has also been canceled.
Anyone wanting to order a book from the gift shop, please call at 814-849-0077 or send an email to kburkett-jchc@windstream.net or klyons-jchc@windstream.net. Arrangements for donations to the archives can also be made by phone or email.
If you have a genealogy research request, please visit our website, jchconline.org, to view our resources and fees and fill out a research request. You can also email klyons-jchc@windstream.net for assistance.
The History Center thanks the community for its “Shop Local” support on November 28 and for visiting the Bowdish Train Show.