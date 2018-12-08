Jefferson County Housing Authority Executive Director, Sandra McGuire, received notification earlier this year that the Housing Authority has once again received the designation of “high performer” as it relates to the Public Housing and Section 8 programs.
The HA received a score of 92, out of a possible 100 for the public housing program. The indicators that are factored into this score by HUD include physical condition of housing, financial management of the HA, public housing management and capital fund management. Capital funds are received to make improvements to the public housing sites. JCHA has received the high performer designation for the last three years for public housing.
The HA also received a SEMAP score for fiscal year ending March 31 of 100 percent and that designation is High Performer as well for the Section 8 program. “SEMAP” which is Section Eight Management Assessment Program, assesses 14 indicators to determine how well the Housing Authority is administering the Housing Choice Voucher Program. This is the sixth year in a row that the Section 8 program has also been designated as a high performer. The Section 8 programs issues approximately $1,000,000 a year in landlord payments, which then in turn, is put back into the local economy.
McGuire indicated the HA currently has 282 public housing units, ranging in size from efficiencies to four bedrooms. They also operate a three-bedroom family homeless shelter unit in conjunction with Community Action Partnership. Currently, JCHA is allocated 263 Housing Choice Vouchers for the Section 8 program.
“I’m very proud of my staff for achieving these designations. They put forth a great effort to keep our public housing units occupied and in good repair. The Section 8 program does a good job assisting our county residents who need rental assistance. The staff makes these designations possible,” McGuire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.