PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney revitalization project will be one of 43 across the state to receive funding through the Keystone Communities program, it was announced this week.
Administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors in the community, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents, according to a press release.
The Jefferson County project will receive $6,000 to be used by Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing, Inc. to develop a downtown strategic plan in the Borough of Punxsutawney to determine the types of businesses the community should encourage to locate downtown.
Since January 2015, more than $22 million has been funneled through the Keystone Communities program to fund 131 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
“In order for our economy to thrive, we need to help build strong communities,” DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said. “Strong communities attract businesses that create jobs, and strong business environments attract new residents to the area and grow the local economy. That’s why these projects are so vital to the areas in which they’re located.”
Projects approved statewide totaled more than $5.5 million in state support.
Other area projects receiving funding included:
Cambria County
Ebensburg Borough: $50,000 to implement a facade improvement program in the downtown business district of Ebensburg to enhance the appearance of the downtown area.
Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation: $282,000 for improvements to the 6,000-square-foot Parkview Building in the central business district. Once renovated, the building will house Creator Square, a studio-based, multi-use development that will include up to four maker spaces and gallery space.
Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County: $60,000 to provide owner-occupied accessibility renovations to approximately 20 structures located throughout the county.
Centre County
Bellefonte Borough: $23,000 planning grant for a wayfinding signage project to identify specific signage needs, correct identified problems, and develop tools to promote future signage cohesiveness.
Erie County
City of Erie: $300,000 for the renovation of a three-unit elevator system in the Renaissance Centre, a 14-floor historic anchor building located along downtown’s primary gateway of State Street.
McKean County
City of Bradford: $50,000 for façade improvements in the designated Keystone Community area including include storefront signage, exterior repairs, painting, repair/replacement of windows and doors, roof replacement/repair, cleaning of exterior surfaces, installation of awnings, and design assistance.
Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise: $10,236 for the necessary planning costs to revitalize and beautify the eastern gateway into Kane.
