BROOKVILLE — On average, Jefferson County received nearly two more inches of rain this July than last year. According to data provided by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, the county average of 6.81 inches is a sharp increase from 2018’s 4.83 inches and 2017’s 4.59 inches. An average of only 2.47 inches was recorded in July 2016.
Readings ranged from 9.46 inches in Brockway to 4.32 inches in Langville.
Among the county’s three watersheds, the highest average, 7.52 inches, was recorded in the Clarion River watershed. The Mahoning Creek watershed received an average of 7.34 inches, and the Red Bank/North Fork Creek watersheds saw about 6.36 inches.
Following are readings by station, monitor and amount (in inches):
Brockway, Emory Keith, 9.46; Sykesville, Paul Zimmerman, 8.74; Snyder Township, Pastor Charles Lee, 8.45; Richardsville, John Thompson, 8.32; Warsaw Township, Pat Keys, 8.00; Punxsutawney, Tom Fusco, 7.74; Soldier, Rev. James Green, 7.51; Howe, David Gordon, 7.06; Rockdale, Les & Shirley WIlson, 7.03; Corsica, Charles Young Jr., 7.01; Timblin, Rev. Ken Danser, 6.95; Munderf, Ken Thompson, 6.82; Big Run, PA American Water, 6.56; Reynoldsville, Peach Caltagarone, 6.53; Reynoldsville, Water & Sewer Authority, 6.40; Punxsutawney, Charles Hoeh, 6.35; Alaska, Tracy and Valerie Zents, 5.74; Clear Creek, Emily Tucker, 5.66; Stanton, Robert Shields, 5.62; Pine Creek Township, EMA Building, 5.03; Rose Township Building, Mark McManigle, 4.52; Langville, Anson Brosius, 4.32.