DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Windy. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early will transition to snow showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early will transition to snow showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.