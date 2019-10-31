BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County residents will be using a new, yet somewhat familiar, voting system next month when they go to the polls for the Nov. 5 General Election.
Some voters will remember when they walked into a cubicle made of wood with curtains for privacy holding a paper ballot and a pen. Next month they will have that feeling of déjà vu as they will once again be handed a paper ballot to cast their vote. This time a Sharpie® marker must be used to fill in the circles.
The change comes following a mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf for counties to change their voting systems by the 2020 Primary Election in order to provide security in the election process. With the paper ballots there is no connection to the internet and thus cannot be hacked.
Jefferson County purchased a system from Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. for $597,117.83. Dominion was one of several such companies receiving state approval. The county has received 40 scanners and 40 ADA-compliant tablets.
There will be one scanner and one ADA-compliant tablet at each precinct. There are 37 precincts in the county, so there are three extra scanners and three extra ADA-compliant tablets as backups.
The beginning process is identical to previous years in that they go in and identify themselves to the poll workers, sign in to the poll book, etc. Voters will be given two ballots at the Nov. 5 election – one is the judicial retention ballot for the judges for state Superior Court and Commonwealth Court and the other is the official election day ballot for state, county, and local government seats.
What’s different?Once voters have their ballots in hand they will be directed to a privacy screened area to mark their ballots. For those who are handicapped and may have difficulty marking or reading the paper ballots, there is another option.
Jefferson County’s Director of Elections Karen Lupone said the ADA-complaint tablet, or ballot-marking device, will be used for any handicapped voters, including those individuals who may have difficulty seeing a ballot, or might be hearing impaired, or may suffer from Parkinson’s Disease and not be able to fill out the paper ballot because of hand tremors.
The device is touchscreen and nothing is stored inside it. “It is just a ballot marking device. Whey they are finished they will cast their ballot and print it. And it prints on a piece of paper,” Lupone said, adding that it will be on the same type of sturdy paper as the paper ballots.
The ballots that come out of the ADA-compliant device as well as the paper ballots will then be fed into a scanner by the voter. All voters will be given manila folders in which to carry their ballots to the scanner to maintain their privacy.
What about write-ins?There will be spaces for write-in votes, Lupone said.
“If it’s ‘vote for two’ there will be two write-in places; if there’s ‘vote for one,’ there will be only one place to write in a vote,” she said. The scanner will count the write-ins as well and will read both sides of the two-sided ballot.
SecurityIf anyone over votes – votes for more candidates than what is asked for – the scanner will kick that ballot back out to the voter and will say ‘this ballot has been over voted what would you like to do? Would you like to redo your ballot or do you want to cast it as it is?’ “So they (the voter) has the option of coming back to the poll judge and saying they messed up and over voted. That ballot would then be marked “spoiled,” Lupone says, and the voter will be given a new ballot. The “spoiled” ballot, however, still comes back to Lupone’s office so that all ballots are accounted for.
The ballots will go into a locked area within the scanner and that area remains locked. There is also a bagged area in the scanner that will catch all ballots with write-in votes, Lupone said. It will keep them separate for the election office’s purpose so that Lupone doesn’t have to go down through all the ballots to find the ones that have write-ins. A the close of the polls, the poll judges will take all the ballots and put them into a container and will then set all the ballots with write-ins on top so they are easily located for compilation.
Once the ballots are returned to the county office on election night, Lupone will take the memory cards that were housed in the scanners. Those memory cards contain all the information from all the ballots scanned at the polling sites. A software program at the county office will then read that information. The ballots themselves will also be gone through as part of the checks and balances process, Lupone said, just not on election night.
Large black cases are being packed to go to each poll site that will hold the devices, as well as vote here signs, and a large black supply back, which is what is returned to the county office on election night. Each of the items going to each poll is numbered. If the large black case is marked 2200 then every other piece to be taken to that polling site will also be marked 2200. This ensures that everything calibrated for that site arrives there.
Lupone also noted there are several metal seals on the large black cases. “If they see these are off in any way, they’re to call us immediately,” Lupone said.
The ballots will be picked up at the county office either on November 1 or Nov. 4 by the poll judges, Lupone said. They are not sent out with the voting system.
Help neededThose individual working the polling sites received mandated training at the county office last week on the new voting system.
There are two polling sites that still need additional workers. Three workers are needed in Pine Creek Township and three in Ringgold. Anyone interested should contact Lupone by Oct. 31 at (814) 849-1603.
TurnoutLupone is hoping for a good turnout on Nov. 5. There are currently 8,767 registered Democrats and 17,570 registered Republicans in the county with another 105 listed as OTH (other parties) and 3,383 listed simply as “other” for a total of 29,825 voters.