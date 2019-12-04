The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. announced Toys for Tots drop-off locations. Please donate a new, unwrapped toy to be distributed to children birth to age 16 in Jefferson County.
The following locations are accepting donations until December 13, 2019. If instead you would like to make a monetary donation, checks can be mailed to: Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, Attn: Samantha Schrecengost. For additional information or to become a drop off location, please call (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.
New and Unwrapped Toy Drop-Off Locations:
Big Run
- Family Dollar
Brockway
- Brockway Depot
- Brockway VFW
- Dollar General
- Legends Powersports
Brookville
- Beverage Air
- Brookville Chevrolet
- Brookville Equipment
- Country Pride Restaurant
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Jefferson Manor
- Kelly Chrysler
- Matson’s Insurance
- Mike’s Supermarket
- Miller Fabrications
Oliveburg
- Dollar General
Punxsutawney
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- FEMCO
- Fox’s Pizza
- Grange Church
- InFirst Bank
- Jefferson County Housing Authority
- Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce
- Punxsutawney High School
- Punxsutawney Police Station
- Punxsutawney State Police
- Shop n Save
- SSCD
- Tractor Supply
- Universal Well Services
- Walmart
Reynoldsville
- Dollar General
- Sintergy
- The Foundry
SykesvilleDollar General