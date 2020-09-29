BROOKVILLE — Warden Dustin Myers brought a problem with the aging jail population to the Jefferson County Commissioners attention during the Jail Board meeting last Tuesday.
Myers said it recently came to his attention that the county has nothing in place to help elderly people in jail. He explained there was an 85-year-old inmate at the jail that was set to be released soon.
“With our community getting older we’re seeing an increase in older inmates coming to jail. Whenever they go to get released, there is absolutely no one in this county that will step up and help,” Myers said.
Myers believed the charges brought against him were going to be dropped, but that the man had no place to go when he was released. He said he had spent three days calling every nursing home he could find from Pittsburgh into McKean County trying to find someplace for the man to go. He said no place would take him because of the alleged charges against him.
He said the workers have been doing everything for this man from getting him dressed in the morning to putting him to bed at night.
“We are not a nursing home. The jail is not a nursing home. The medical staff up there, they’re not trained to be nursing home aides. That’s not what we do. And for no one in the county to step up and help, that’s not right,” Myers said.
During new business discussion, Sheriff Carl Gotwald suggested the jail trying to do more virtual doctor visits, even after the coronavirus pandemic is past. Warden Myers said the jail is already doing video visitation, and could easily get another kiosk at the jail to be designated as a medical kiosk.
“As far as I’m concerned, I would love doing that. That would save my guys a lot of time and hassle, and it would definitely save his guys a lot of time and hassle too,” Myers said.
The sheriff also brought up the transporting of inmates to Pittsburgh for doctor visits for things that could be taken care of at hospitals more locally like DuBois and Punxsutawney. He pointed to one with an appointment for a hernia.
“Where we run into an issue is we get the whole way to Pittsburgh all that distance to have an inmate looked at, which I’m not saying we shouldn’t, but now if they say this person needs surgery, and now we’re in the Pittsburgh hospital. And now we have deputies traveling to Pittsburgh to sit on an inmate being in the hospital, where they could be in Brookville, DuBois, Punxsy, someplace close where a hernia could be done just as easy,” Gotwald said.
Myers said this was wholly because of PrimeCare Medical, who the jail goes through for medical services. He said it might be because of contracts the company has, but he could bring up this issue with them.