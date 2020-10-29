BROOKVILLE — AT&T continues to invest in Jefferson County, giving FirstNet subscribers and other customers in the area another boost in mobile broadband connectivity. AT&T turned on a new site that boosts coverage and capacity in Brookville, Polk Township and Warsaw Township, and along Route 949.
“Pennsylvanians are relying on mobile broadband service more each day. That’s why we continue to build out our network across the Commonwealth, including our more rural communities,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania. “These new sites will give our first responders, families and businesses in the area more access to the mobile broadband connections that are so important to the safety, vibrancy and competitiveness of the region.”
In August, AT&T announced other new sites are on the air across Western Pennsylvania. And, earlier this month, AT&T announced new sites in Somerset County.
The new sites benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform and give Pennsylvania’s first responders access to the nation’s fastest overall network experience.1 FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It’s designed to help first responders in Pennsylvania and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.
These new sites have Band 14 spectrum, which is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.