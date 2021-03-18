BROOKVILLE — Since December, Brookville High School Band students have been putting in the hard work needed to play and honor former elementary band director Royce Hetrick with a musical piece especially composed for the occasion.
High school band director Kyle Grabigel had a piece composed for the band specifically to honor Hetrick, keeping much of his idea a secret until the time came to reveal the music.
The students in the band did not know they would be getting a song to honor Hetrick until midway through quarantine last year.
“Mr. Hetrick when I first got here, he’s really had a huge influence on me, and on my wife, who’s a music teacher here too. He’s had a huge influence and just become such a great friend, mentor and colleague and I just knew we had to do something to honor him and his nearly 30 years here with the district,” Grabigel said.
The students are used to being able to hear a play through of a song before they start practicing and working through the music during band. They couldn’t do that with this piece in the same way. The composer, Jim Colonna sent some clips of the song to the band, but it was created using a computer rather than with real instruments, which students agreed wasn’t quite the same.
“Myself included, we’re so used to picking a piece and you go out and can find multiple different recordings of it, and you can listen and the students can listen and get a better idea of the piece, but in this case, there’s no live performance of it available. We are creating the first live performance of the piece,” Grabigel said.
Three band students gave their input on what the process has been like and their experiences with the music — Kendra Himes, a sophomore who plays base clarinet, Joe Deibler, a junior who is a euphonium player, and Shayla Hines, a junior who plays flute.
This is one of the aspects that he and the students agree is so exciting about this process. The students said realizing they will be the only band to give the first ever performance of the song is a much stronger feeling than they usually get when learning music.
“Anytime that we get a piece, we usually work really hard at it obviously. We want it to be a good show and a good experience for everyone, but the fact that it’s for this great man that started all of our stories, building up our experience in our instruments. Just knowing that we’re doing it for him, in his honor, just really builds up that motivation to make this the best that you can possibly make it,” said Deibler.
“It definitely gave us a lot of motivation to make it the best that we can make it because, I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone, students or adults or professional musicians, say anything bad about this guy. It’s only ever good things about how he’s such a good musician and just a person overall,” Hines said.
The students said they felt a different connection with this piece since they personally know the story behind it, as compared with the other music they play. Deibler compared the song to a story, moving through the different experiences Hetrick has had with music.
“This is definitely a completely different type of music and a different challenge than our band has faced before, together,” Deibler said.
The band spent the entire month of January practicing only this piece. Grabigel said the difficulty is higher than what the band is used to, but he knew the students could do it. He said they are very fortunate the band is able to practice all together despite the pandemic.
The band has been recording themselves playing the song each month to listen back after each month of practicing, and hearing the improvements is giving them added motivation.
“Mr. G. played a part of our song (from) February and then a part of the song from this month and it was crazy to hear the difference,” Himes said.
The students will also be getting the unique experience of having the composer of a piece of music listen in on some of their practices to offer additional instruction, something they might not get the opportunity for otherwise. Grabigel said Colonna is planning to Zoom into a few of the band’s practices to listen.
“I really like it because a lot of the instruments that I play, I’m kind of in the background, and then percussion sometimes is left out of the music, but (with) this everybody gets a fun part,” Himes said.
The band was exposed to some new notes they had never come across before in their music.
I think it’s really interesting that nobody told Mr. G. to do this, and he hasn’t even known Mr. Hetrick as long as we have and he just thought of the idea. I just think that’s admirable that he thought to do this for him,”Himes said.
Grabigel said he appreciates the music boosters and their support of this project, even when he was keeping a lot of the details a secret in the beginning. He said the boosters have very supportive parents.