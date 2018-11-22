FALLS CREEK — Many people pack the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department during its Indoor Bear Check Station, eager to see this year’s biggest bear.

Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said hundreds of people come through the station every year – some with a bear, and others to enjoy fellowship, food and the view.

The check station opened on Saturday and will last until Wednesday, Nov. 21. Anyone in the state of Pennsylvania can bring a bear to any check station, Miller says.

One of the largest Chinese auctions is held at the fire hall during this time, including hundreds of donated items, Miller says. They also raffle off live turkeys, and this year, there will be rabbits for sale.

The closest check station to the Falls Creek area is between 50-60 miles away, so hundreds of people come through the Falls Creek Fire Hall during these five days, Milller says. The FCVFD has held its check station for three years now, and usually sees around 120-130 bears.

A big part of the indoor check station is the fellowship that’s offered there, Miller said.

“This area is big in hunting,” he said. “It’s something that’s just not the normal – children don’t see it all the time. We get a lot of people who come just to be there when a great big bear comes in.”

The indoor check station is a perk for many local families who enjoy hunting season, Miller says. Families will bring their children to see who got the biggest bear that day. It’s also great for the firemen to interact with local youth.

“We try to focus on the little kids, and get them around the firemen and the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” Miller says.

The FCVFD, which has about 95 volunteer firefighters, provides this check-station service to the PGC at no charge, Miller said.

Other activities include door prizes, bear harvest mapping, display and education presentations, a gun and cash raffle, T-shirts and a bake sale.

The firemen also gather at the fire hall to cook and offer a full-service open kitchen, Miller says. A large part of the five-day event is raising money for the fire department, too. Proceeds benefit the department and its efforts.

The Falls Creek fire hall is located at 4 First Street. For more information, call 814-371-6288.