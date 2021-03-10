BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held a Liquor Transfer Hearing during an intermission of the council meeting Tuesday for the new BFS Foods set to begin construction at the Gold Eagle site.
The hearing was for the transfer of a liquor license from the Punxsutawney Borough into the Brookville Borough for the store.
Mark Kozar, with Flaherty and O’Hara law firm and representing BFS Foods, spoke to the council about the business and proposed liquor license transfer. He explained that BFS Food is a convenience store similar to Sheetz and Get Go that will offer ready made food, gas, and alcohol.
BFS Foods has been in business for 48 years and has 74 stores in four states. They employ more than 1,800 people. There are 22 stores in Pennsylvania specifically, and six of those currently have a liquor license.
“In addition to providing its customers with the freshly made, pre-packaged food items 24 hours a day, seven days a week, BFS Foods is partnered with some of the regions best fast foods chains as a franchisee… In the case of the store here in Brookville, it will be having a Dairy Queen Grille and Chill attached to the convenience store,” Kozar said.
The convenience store and restaurant will be open 24/7 but beer sales will be limited to the liquor code hours of 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, and sales of wine will cease every day at 11 p.m.
The store will employ about 44 full/part-time employees once it is opened, according to Kozar. He confirmed the location will meet all of the requirements for the liquor license.
The liquor license will be converted into a restaurant liquor license. The store will also be applying for a wine expanded permit, which allows licensees to sell four 750 ml bottles of wine to go.
“BFS Foods is a responsible business owner and it is making a significant investment in Brookville. That investment will be protected by responsible management and well trained employees,” Kozar said.
BFS Foods Vice President Howard Goodstein was also present for the hearing, and confirmed the store would be selling gasoline as well. He said their full-time employees will be eligible for benefits as well.
The council reconvened following the hearing, and voted to approve the transfer of the liquor license into the borough for BFS Foods.