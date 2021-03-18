BROOKVILLE — The Brookville High School Band is practicing a special piece of music for the spring concert that was composed specifically for them to honor former elementary band director Royce Hetrick.
High school band director Kyle Grabigel said he knew he wanted to honor Hetrick somehow when he heard that Hetrick was going to be retiring. Grabigel gave some thought to what he could do, and decided having a band piece composed to honor Hetrick would be appropriate.
But Grabigel’s planning didn’t stop there.
He reached out to a composer who also had a personal connection to Hetrick to create the piece. Jim Colonna , was one of Hetrick’s students, and had looked up to him when Hetrick played the trumpet in high school. Hetrick played under Colonna’s father, James Colonna while in high school at Punxsutawney. Colonna is the director of Bands/Graduate Studies in Instrumental Conducting at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
“I composed this piece to capture my time as a high school student working with Royce Hetrick as my trumpet teacher. Royce was my local childhood hero in the 1970s when he played trumpet in my father’s high school band. Back then in small towns, the center of the culture was the high school. Football games, basketball games and band were central for me in Punxsutawney. For Royce and his friends, the band was the center of their high school life,” Colonna said.
Grabigel first had the idea in the fall of 2019 when he found out Hetrick was planning on retiring sometime in the next few years. He presented the idea of getting a band commission piece composed to the band boosters shortly there after. He did not share that the musical piece would be to honor Hetrick, keeping that idea a secret.
“Whenever I thought of the commission idea, there was no hesitation of who to go and ask. I knew his music, I knew him, and I knew the connection,” Grabigel said.
Colonna recalled Hetrick playing his solo piece his senior year in high school, and how much hard work was put into the performance. He said his father was there to support and push Hetrick as he knew the potential Hetrick had to perform.
“When Royce was a senior, he performed ‘La Virgin De LaMacarena’ by Rafael Mendez as his featured solo. To this day it blows my mind how incredibly talented and how much hard work was put into this performance. The expectation and encouragement was there from my father since he knew what Royce was capable of performing at such a young age,” Colonna said.
Colonna was just one of many students Hetrick taught in whom he inspired a love of music. Colonna said Hetrick shared his love of Jazz with him while Hetrick attended Youngstown State. Hetrick taught him to improvise with the Jamey Absersold method, and Colonna recalled numerous lessons doing call and response on Hetrick’s back porch as a teen.
He pulled on his personal experience and what he knows of Hetrick for inspiration while composing the music. Grabigel said the piece is more difficult than a song the band would typically perform. The band spent all of January practicing only this special piece in order to have a good grasp of it before moving on to the other pieces they will play during the spring concert.
“Royce always talked about what a big influence Mr. Colonna was on him becoming a music teacher, so I thought it would be this cool kind of connection,” Grabigel said.
The band got the music at the end of 2020, and began rehearsing it in December. This was the first time the students were told they would be playing a song to honor Hetrick. This piece has been important to the students in the band as well since finding out about the project, as they were all Hetrick’s students in elementary school.
“I was so excited when Mr. Grabigel mentioned having a piece commissioned in my honor for the Brookville High School band. It immediately reminded me of the many songs I’ve played with my bands through the years that were commissioned pieces for other people and groups. I am truly honored and humbled by the idea that someone will write a piece for us, and the fact that I know the composer is equally awesome. With my association to Dr. Colonna and his family, I can hardly wait until Mr. Grabigel conducts the high school band for the premiere performance,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick has not had any exposure to the music, and has no idea what to expect from the band when the members give their performance of the piece. He did briefly talk with Colonna about it, and Colonna told him he did not give the band an easy piece to play.
“Royce lives a life of music and teaching and has inspired so many people through music – his students and his family. Where Royce was inspired by my father, I have always been inspired by him. It is tough to find someone with such talent and kindness to match,” Colonna said.
The band will perform the song during the spring concert in April.