BROOKVILLE — Boomville Fireworks recently opened for year round business as a firework vendor at 256 Allegheny Boulevard, the old Dairy Queen building, specializing in “the good stuff” with large scale fireworks.
Stephanie and Brian Craig took the leap into their own business after years of work in the firework industry, opening up the first year-round firework business in the area. Brian Craig has been working with fireworks since he was a child, and has about 25 years of experience with professional level displays.
He said last year was a record year for fireworks sales across the board, and he and his wife saw the opportunity to follow their dream. A store was something they had talked about, but last year was the final push.
“When people come in here, they’re excited,” Brian Craig said. “We’re well aware that fireworks are something that you don’t have to have, it’s not a necessity, but they’re affordable. It’s affordable fun for the whole family. So, both Steph and I really enjoy this because I like spreading the fun of it.”
They also took the jump because Pennsylvania legalized consumer fireworks in 2017 for purchase by those 18 years and older, meaning the general public can now buy “the good fireworks” within the state.
Fireworks are categorized as either “safe and sane” or “consumer.” Safe and sane are the fireworks often for sale in fireworks tents, and are fountains and such that sit on the ground. Consumer fireworks are categorized by being aerial, and having a certain level of flash for effect and explosion.
Brian and Stephanie both said many people still don’t realize they can buy such fireworks in Pennsylvania, and don’t have to travel for them. Their business aims to bring the fun of fireworks to the local area year round, and for any occasion.
“We get that question a lot, ‘well we didn’t realize you were selling the good stuff,’” Brian Craig said.
“The bigger stuff. You can actually put a show (on) in your backyard and see nice big fireworks that are close to the size of the stuff you’re going to see at the professional level,” Stephanie Craig said.
The Craigs have more than 300 different items for sale, and more still to come. They are planning a grand opening celebration the weekend of May 22 and 23 by offering 10 percent off all purchases, and a free gift to the first 50 customers to spend $20.
The shop will be open everyday through July 5, then will be adjusting their hours after the busy season. They are open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
They are also encouraging everyone to do their shopping for the summer before the week of the Fourth of July, as they are expecting to be very busy, and orders for more stock are slow to arrive right now. For a number of reasons, production is behind this year, so if and when they start to sell out, it will be difficult to re-stock.
Boomville has fireworks available for every occasion, as the Craigs believe fireworks are fit for any celebration. They can be used for graduations, birthday parties, family picnics, or even gender reveals. They have special stock just for gender reveals.
“Fireworks give people memories. It’s not just that instant joy. People will remember they shot fireworks for a birthday party, not just the Fourth of July. That’s the other thing we’re hoping people realize, they can shoot fireworks all year round and we will be available all year round,” Stephanie Craig said.
They have had people of all ages come into the shop since opening, and from all around the area, not just Brookville.
Even during the off season, people can make an appointment to come in and shop. The best way to reach the business right now is through the Boomville Fireworks Facebook page. This is also the best way to keep up with what’s in stock and any specials they’re running.
Most of their stock also has QR codes on them that patrons can scan with their phone and see a demonstration of what that firework does.
They also carry popper guns that shoot confetti and are great for children, and colored smoke available that is popular with photographers.
Brian is also hoping to start offering classes for fireworks safety sometime after the Fourth of July, and offer show and design lessons.
“Knowledge is the best thing. I don’t want people not having knowledge, and being afraid of our fireworks. They’re safe and can be handled safely,” Brian Craig said. “Accidents only hurt our business… I don’t want people to be hurt, I want people to enjoy fireworks.”