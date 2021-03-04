BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held a special meeting last Wednesday to discuss bids for a new backhoe and the hiring of a full-time police officer.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the council received two bids for the council’s consideration. The first is for a John Deere 2011 Backhoe priced at $60,600 with 1,290 hours on it. The second was for a Case 580, which is similar to the one the borough has, and is looking to trade-in. The second bid accepts trades, and would take the old one from the borough. It is a 2004 with 2,218 hours for a bid amount of $35,000.
“Bid number two is the recommendation this evening for the backhoe,” Rooney said.
Councilman David Taylor asked what the borough would get on the trade-in, which Public Works Director Jonathan Rhodes answered about $15,000. Council member Todd Gumpher said this is a good amount for one with 8,000 on it such as the borough’s does.
Rooney confirmed the second bid fits the borough’s budget. Rhodes confirmed to council that the second bid was his choice of the two, and
“It’s the best one I picked out from the previous ones I looked at. This is very good, I’m surprised we found it to be honest. It’s kind of hard to find one this old with this low of hours on it, and I did go look at it and it’s pretty nice,” Rhoades said.
He is currently arranging for the new one to be brought to the borough and the old one taken.
Council motioned for the second bid to be purchased and approved it with no objections.
The second item of the meeting was to hire a full-time police officer. This went through the Civil Service Commission before coming before the council.
Lucy Ames is the council member on this panel, and she shared there were two applicants who are both currently part-time officers.
“They both did very well on their written tests and on the physical test. When it came to the oral interviews, one was head and shoulders above the other,” Ames said.
Her recommendation from the commission was for the Borough to hire Jaime Rinker, who will be the first full-time female police officer in Brookville.
The council approved hiring Rinker at the recommendation of the commission.