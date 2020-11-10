BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed the ongoing work being done with the property located at Pickering Street and Church Street.
Borough Solicitor James Dennison said the one building that is falling down was known as the tabernacle. He said this was something the borough began working on before COVID was in the area, and that it was one of the things council needed to revisit.
“I’m also working with the county on the Pickering Street and Church Street property, and determining whether we need to file a petition with the court for that,” said Dennison.
Dennison also said he doesn’t believe anyone has the right to be on the property right now unless they were given permission by the county.
Council member David Taylor also mentioned that he was told there might be a United States Geological Survey benchmark someplace around that area. Dennison said he heard about it, and believes it’s somewhere between the tabernacle and the cemetery.
Council member Karen Allgierer said she had seen several new cars there on a regular basis, and believes someone to be living in the property. She also said she wasn’t sure if it was considered livable conditions, which Dennison confirmed saying they would have to get a permit for.
“The county actually has a quick claim deed from the Free Methodist Church, getting rid of any interest they have in that property, because we couldn’t figure out how they were there or why they were there,” Dennison said.
Both Dennison and Council member Randy Bartley emphasized the borough does not have any control over the property at this time.
“There’s some code enforcement issues up there that need to be addressed,” Dennison said.