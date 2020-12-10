BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council welcomed Junior Council Member Taylor Reitz during the meeting last Tuesday.
Reitz was swore in by Mayor Richard Beck in front of the council during the meeting, taking the oath to attend the council meetings and understanding that she can not vote nor attend executive sessions.
Reitz is currently a senior at Brookville Area High School, and is also the student representative of the school board. She has served as the secretary of her class and been a member of the volleyball team since seventh grade. She also helped bring the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) program back to the high school. She has also held offices in many of the other clubs she is active in at the school, which include Youth and Government Club.
“Thanks Taylor, it’s an honor to have you here with us, and we always appreciate how busy teenagers are when they take the time to get involved. We very much appreciate it,” said Phil Hynes, council president.
He also noted that the alternate Junior Council Member Warren Corbett would be sworn in at a future council meeting.
Reitz gave her first report to the council during the meeting, saying there wasn’t much to report on in the school with so many students out quarantining for COVID.
She did say that winter sports had started practicing despite so many setbacks from the pandemic. Reitz said that Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) was holding districts virtually last Friday. DECA is a business based club and competition to test business knowledge. She also noted that a soup fundraiser was held at the YMCA to benefit the Youth and Government Club.
Several of the council members welcomed her to the board. Council member Randy Bartley said how important he found it to be for people Reitz’s age to be involved in local government.
“I think it’s extremely important these days for someone in your age group to step forward and accept this responsibility. Hopefully we won’t make it an agonizing experience for you,” he said.