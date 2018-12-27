SUMMERVILLE — Several dozen area residents turned out last week at the Summerville Fire Hall to see what’s in store for local traffic along Route 28 a year and a half from now.

PennDOT officials were on hand to explain the current plans for the Thompson Run and Simpson Run bridge replacement projects in Jefferson County that will require two week-long detours along busy Route 28 between Summerville and Brookville.

Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor Jason Layman explained that PennDOT has scaled back plans for the Thompson Run area, limiting it mainly to the Route 28 bridge replacement.

Previously, he said, the project, located in the Baxter area of Clover Township, Jefferson County, impacted nearby Jefferson Road, created a cul-de-sac, and swapped ownership of roads with the township.

Now, he said, plans call for a precast box culvert bridge to be placed on the current alignment of Route 28.

The Simpson Run bridge replacement, only about three-quarters of a mile away from the Thompson Run bridge, will also feature a precast box culvert. Both bridges are similar in size, Layman said.

Work is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 on both bridges. Layman said the contractor will finish one bridge, then move on to the next bridge about two weeks later.

“We’ll avoid school season,” Layman said, noting that property owners in the area will be able to access their properties during the work.

He also explained that the reason both bridges won’t be replaced simultaneously is because it would landlock some properties that are located between them.

Although the work has been scaled back, Layman said each project will have a detour of up to seven days while the contractor installs the new bridges.

The official detour for car traffic is roughly 10 miles, Layman said, and uses state roads in the area. He noted that local residents will likely know other roads they can take to shorten the detour even more.

Trucks, on the other hand, won’t be so lucky. Layman said the official truck detour will be about 40 miles, sending trucks north on Route 66 at New Bethlehem to Interstate 80, and back down Route 28 at Brookville.

He said the contractor has seven days to complete each bridge project, or face penalties.

“We’re forcing the contractor to get in, get their stuff done and get out,” he said.

Layman noted that PennDOT officials have alerted the Glen-Gery brick plant in Summerville of the upcoming detours for trucks.