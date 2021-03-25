HAMILTON, N.Y. — Morgan Wynkoop, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Wynkoop is a Spanish major from Sigel, and is a graduate of Brookville Area Jr-Sr High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall 2020 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.